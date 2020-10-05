Gossip king Perez Hilton has a new memoir coming out Tuesday, October 6, and — as to be expected — it is chock-full of spilled tea. One of Hilton’s more bombshell revelations? He apparently once made out with none other than bona fide ladies’ man, rocker John Mayer.

Mayer, who has been linked to some of showbiz’s hottest ladies, including Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry, decided to switch teams — at least for a few minutes — one sizzling evening in 2007, according to details in Hilton’s book.

DEMI LOVATO PUTS A ‘NOTORIOUS BULLY’ ON BLAST AND FANS THINK IT’S PEREZ HILTON

Hilton, who was clubbing in New York City with pop star Christina Aguilera following co-hosting duties at MTV’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, says they ran into Mayer with his then-girlfriend Simpson. Seated at a table together, Mayer allegedly confessed to Hilton a penchant for watching gay porn, even naming his favorite actor in the genre (Brent Corrigan).

”He really turns me on,” Hilton recalled Mayer saying, before totally going for it…and sticking his tongue down Hilton’s throat.

For his part, Hilton claims to have been stunned for a moment, but then rose to the occasion and had a makeout session with the rock star.

JOHN MAYER AND EX JENNIFER ANISTON CAUGHT DINING AT SAME LA RESTAURANT!

When finished, Hilton noted that Mayer seemed satisfied with himself, while Simpson “didn’t seem to know whether she was incredibly embarrassed or really turned on.”

Mayer and Simpson had a famously on-again, off-again relationship, which Simpson eventually detailed in her own memoir, Open Book, as toxic and controlling. He had another up-and-down road with Perry, who noted in 2017 that he was sexually the most talented out of her roster of famous boyfriends.

Hilton’s book, TMI: My Life in Scandal, also drops juicy tidbits about other stars including Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Amy Winehouse.

However, Hilton is through talking smack about celebs — at least that’s what he says.

Though his gossip site became extremely popular, he also received a ton of hate mail for slamming the super stars. Roseanne Barr herself once said she wanted to “kidnap” Hilton, take him to her farm in Hawaii and then “shoot” him for trespassing.

Back then, he said he “didn’t care” about the backlash. However, in hindsight, he wrote, “I thought I was happy. In reality, I was drowning in negativity. I was stuck playing a part, too afraid to change, too afraid of losing my readers if I suddenly stopped being so mean.”

Co-written with Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson, TMI: My Life in Scandal hits shelves October 6.