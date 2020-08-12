Orlando Bloom is ready to be a father — again! This time around, the actor is expecting baby No. 2 with his fiancé, Katy Perry, and he couldn’t help but gush over their impending new arrival.

“I’ve been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way,” the Carnival Row star, 43, told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 11.

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he continued. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there.”

Bloom also revealed that his son, Flynn — whom he shares with his ex Miranda Kerr — is also anxious to meet his new sibling. “He’s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister so he’s excited too,” the Hollywood star added, referring to Kerr’s sons, Hart and Myles, whom she shares with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

The U.K. native and the pop star, 35 — who got engaged in February 2019 — revealed they were expecting their first child together in March 2020. One month later, Perry took to Instagram to announce they were having a daughter. “It’s a girl,” the ‘Roar’ songstress captioned a photo of her man with pink icing on his face.

In an interview with People in August 2020, the singer predicted how the the couple will discipline their future child. “He’s gonna be the good cop and I’m gonna be the bad cop,” she revealed. “I already know it. It’s gonna be fine. Maybe it’ll turn for the teenage years and I’ll get the teenage years.”

“I’ll be a cool mom, you know? Like in Mean Girls, [I’ll] be like, ‘Heeey!’” Perry joked, referring to Regina George’s mom in the 2004 comedy.

Despite going through a rough patch with Bloom — the two broke up briefly in 2017 — the pair is in a great place these days. “It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better,” Perry explained.

“We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole,” she added. “It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”

At the end of the day, Perry is looking forward to spending time with her brood. “My blessing in all of what I went through is that I just feel like I have a bigger, more dimensional life,” she noted. “I get to live life and I get to bring life into the world.”