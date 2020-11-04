A 31-year-old woman, who was shot while eight months pregnant, was able to tell first responders the name of her killer — and, chillingly, she herself confirmed it was the father of her unborn baby.

The mother-to-be, Remy Lee, who was found lying outside a New Jersey apartment complex on October 29 after returning from a doctor’s appointment, was able to gasp out the identity of who had inflicted multiple gunshot wounds upon her.

“It was my baby father,” she said, according to officials. “It was my baby father.”

According to an affidavit, several neighbors who heard the gunshots and went out to investigate were told by the woman that “Quay” had shot her. The father of Lee’s baby, Donqua Thomas, reportedly goes by that particular name or nickname.

NBC reports that Thomas laid in wait for Lee for at least a full 90 minutes, parking outside her residence until she arrived home from her appointment. When she parked her car next to Thomas’ and got out, he allegedly immediately shot her multiple times, then took off, leaving her gravely wounded on the pavement and just able to articulate her killer’s name to neighbors and officials.

Lee was rushed to a local hospital, where she managed to deliver a baby girl before dying of her injuries. There is no information on the infant currently, save that she is healthy and in stable condition. An online baby registry cited November 17 as the expected due date for the little girl's arrival.

The mayor of Paterson, the city where the shooting took place, weighed in on the incident: “My heart is very heavy. It’s an unimaginable tragedy,” he said in a statement. “I’m asking everyone to pray for the grieving family.”

Police and investigators believe the shooting stemmed out of a domestic dispute , but they did not give further details.

Thomas, who turned himself into police on October 31, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.