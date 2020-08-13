Prince Andrew had sex with not one but two women who were sent to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Roberts had previously alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three different occasions while working with Epstein in the early 2000s.

Now, the new claims made in the documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein reveals that Roberts was not the only woman who Epstein had trafficked for the Prince.

Lisa Phillips, another of Epstein accusers, has come out saying that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew once in New York, once in London, and once on Epstein’s heavily guarded private island in the Caribbean.

PRINCE ANDREW STEPS BACK FROM PUBLIC DUTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL BBC INTERVIEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Speaking on the documentary, she says: “Most of the girls didn’t speak about what happened with Prince Andrew, but I had one very good friend who confided in me about her experience with him

“She told me that Jeffrey kind of instructed her to go into a room and have sex with Prince Andrew.”

Other claims made in the documentary reveal that Epstein would do this to have control over influential people.

“He [told me] that he needs to have something on people,” says Phillips.

“There were times that he would send me on a commercial flight to go meet the people… saying, ‘I want you to take care of them and report back to me what they liked, what you did for them’.”

The other associates who worked with Epstein have revealed that the rooms in his Manhattan house — where Prince Andrew was known to be staying — had cameras fitted to record the compromising footage of his guests.

According to The Sun, The New York Times journalist Christopher Mason, who was also a one-time friend of the sex-offender, speaks about the rumors on the camera, saying, “The stories I kept on hearing were that in every guest bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, there were hidden cameras.

THE 15 MOST EMBARRASSING SCANDALS THE ROYAL FAMILY WISHES WE’D FORGET

“And that part of Jeffrey’s ability to manipulate was that he had this video of powerful men having sex with underage girls.

“And these recordings were held in a safe that Jeffrey was using as a power tool to manipulate wealthy guys to make them do whatever he wanted,” Mason said.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein documentary, which premiered on Sunday, features several claims from accusers of Epstein who recount their experiences with him and the crimes he has committed.

The sex-offender killed himself in August last year while awaiting trial for charges around sex trafficking minors. His long-time associate and once-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is currently awaiting trial for procuring young girls to be abused by Epstein. She is currently lodged at a Brooklyn Jail.

“As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees, which significantly impacts her ability to prepare a defense and be ready for trial on the schedule set by the Court,” read a letter from her lawyers who have been complaining about the treatment she has been receiving due to what Epstein did to himself.

Maxwell has been placed under isolation with guards and cameras keeping an eye on her to watch out for possible suicide indications.