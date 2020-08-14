Cardi B didn’t care what the cost would be to ensure that creating her ‘WAP’ video was COVID safe for her crew and celebrity friends.

Last Friday, August 7, Cardi B released her new song ‘WAP’ in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Kylie Jenner.

The song immediately jumped to No. 1 and the music video has already received close to 88.5M views on YouTube.

Their extravagant outfits, insane dancing moments, the cameo of KUWTK reality star walking down a hallway, and wild animals make the music video an obvious magnet for viewers.

In an interview with i-D, rapper Cardi B explained, “It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona.”

“Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

The mother of one continued, “We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

The ‘South of the Border’ singer is currently receiving some backlash from Tiger King star, Carole Baskin, and others for her use of big cats.

The ‘Best Life’ singer revealed that one of the scariest parts of filming was with the snakes. In one shot, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are lying on the floor covered in snakes all over the room and on their bodies.

She told i-D, “I was naked and one of them peed all over me.”

Wife to Rapper Offset also disclosed her feelings towards all of the mixed feedback from the lyrics and video of her song.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan,” she explained. “But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.”

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world …” she continued.

However, the ‘I Like It’ singer said overall, she wasn’t bothered by the hate and backlash.

“It makes me happy. They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”