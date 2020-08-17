Rebel Wilson is quite happy about the way her body has transformed, and her joy is evident.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her slimmed-down figure on Instagram as she progresses on her weight loss journey.

The Pitch Perfect actress has set a goal to lose around 165 pounds before the year 2020 gets completed.

She has also been documenting her incredible weight loss journey and sharing her experiences as she modifies her diet and adds even more exercises to her schedule.

The actress on Saturday shared a selfie where she was shining bright in a bright yellow sundress that she wore to attend a friend’s wedding.

“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo: @robertvetica Make-Up: @makeupmatthew Dress: @waynecooperclothing,” read the caption.

Wilson has also been quite conscious of her diet and her nutrition intake on her impactful weight loss journey. People Magazine revealed that she took a trip to Austria last year and really liked the Maur method diet, which recommends quitting snacking, and puts more focus on breakfast that dinner. The diet also says that practitioners should refrain from gluten and dairy intake and even avoid distractions while eating, such as social media. It also recommends chewing each bite 40 times for proper digestion.

The actress has been working with the popular trainer Jono Castano who also revealed how she is managing to knock such milestones.

“And obviously results speak so much when you get someone amazing results – you know, we talk about Rebel – a lot of people see that, and they see the quality of work,” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The former soccer star and the founder of Acero Training Series also boasted about how he has been helping several celebrities through their weight loss journey and how it all started for him.

“I’ve actually been lucky enough to work with a large pool of celebrities… I guess now, it’s all word of mouth, and it a lot of it comes through social media as well. But when I first started out, it was my kind of reaching out and sliding into people’s DMs and really trying to push to work with those types of people,” he said.

He also spoke about how the celebs enjoy training with him.

“They’re all amazing people, and they’re all killing it in life and killing it in what they do because obviously they’re all hard workers. And I really vibe off that, and I really love seeing that as well, and I love getting that energy from them as well,” he said.

The trainer also opened up on how the journey to fitness is for a lot of people. He said: “Because what tends to happen as well is that a lot of people weigh themselves and they don’t understand why they’re not losing weight, because they’re putting on muscle, and then they’re looking better.

“So, then, that’s why I love to give them that kind of structure, and we take before photos, and every week we add to the photos, so we understand what’s happening and where we’re getting results.”