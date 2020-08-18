Ryan Reynolds just became a whole lot richer. On August 17, European beverage company, Diageo, reached an agreement to acquire Aviation American Gin, which the actor co-owns, in a deal worth $610M.

After the companies reached a deal, The Proposal star wrote a hilarious out-of-office message through his Aviation Gin email, apologizing to a very long list of people-including his wife, Blake Lively– for telling them all “to go f— themselves in the last 24 hours,” after he learned how much he would be making in this multi-million dollar deal.

The message stated: “Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems.”

“In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f— themselves in the last 24 hours.”

He continued, “My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought,” he said referencing the Oscar winner’s $1 billion deal with Casamigos tequila in 2017.

His note concluded with listing the following people: “Mom, Blake, Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer’s, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows,” telling them he will “indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!”

According to the Diageo press release, “The total consideration is up to $610 million, which includes an initial payment of $335 million and a further potential consideration of up to $275 million based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a ten- year period.”

Reynolds took pride in his Gin company and announced in March that he would be donating 30% of Aviation Gin proceeds to unemployed bartenders during the coronavirus pandemic.

To end his note in a comical fashion, the father of two signed his out-of-office email as “Owner?” of Aviation American Gin. Either way, Reynolds is doing pretty well in life.

The Deadpool star became the co-owner and creative director of the liquor label in February 2018, alongside the majority owner, Davos Brands.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” the 43-year-old actor said in a statement. “What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with.”

Despite the news of the sale of the company, the actor is said to continue an ongoing ownership interest in the company.