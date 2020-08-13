Selena Gomez is getting real and raw — in the kitchen. In a new trailer for her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, the 28-year-old actress admitted that cooking is not one of her many talents.

“Hi. I’m Selena Gomez, and I really love to eat,” Gomez said in the video on her Instagram page. “But I am not the best cook. I’ve asked some of the best chefs to school me. They are at home, I am at home and we are going to see if we can make a meal together — apart.”

So, what exactly is on the menu? Well, the chefs — which include Angelo Sosa, Daniel Holzman, and Tonya Holland, to name a few — had Gomez make some spicy miso ramen, Korean breakfast tacos, seafood tostada, and Hawaiian donuts, among other things.

However, the brunette beauty seems to made some mistakes while cooking up a storm in her home. For instance, Gomez accidentally set fish on fire in the oven and served her grandparents and friends a raw cheese soufflé. “It’s not done,” the pop star stated after taking a bite.

Luckily, Gomez’s new series is all in good fun. “Oh, I am getting nervous. Then again, I did sign up to look like a fool on HBO Max!” she exclaimed. Her grandfather joked, “You’d be good at that!”

On August 5, the ‘Look At Her Now’ singer captioned the video, “Selena + Chef Trailer. Me trying to be a graceful cook … My cooking show is streaming 8/13 on @hbomax @maxpop.”

Gomez’s followers aren’t the only one excited to see her on screen again. There are also some of her celebrity pals. Katy Perry wrote, “This is brilliant!” while Tori Roloff added, “This looks like so much fun!! Such a great idea.”

Clearly, Gomez has been keeping busy these days. On August 10, the Texas native announced she would be starring in a new movie, This Is The Year, with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, which will premiere on August 28.

“I’m so excited to finally get to share the event trailer for @thisistheyearfilm on my official YouTube channel and let you know that David & I are having a live virtual premiere on August 28 hosted by @charlidamelio and @dixiedamelio. Can’t wait to watch the film with you all!” she captioned the clip on Instagram.

But that’s not all — Gomez also has a new song with girl group Blackpink coming out on August 28 in addition to launching her makeup line, Rare Beauty, on September 3.

Even if Gomez isn’t the best chef, she clearly has many other skills.

Selena + Chef premieres on HBO Max on August 13.