Shannen Doherty isn’t giving up! The 49-year-old actress got candid in an emotional interview about her battle with breast cancer, explaining she still has a “lot of life” left in her.

She told Elle in a profile published on Tuesday, September 29, that when she first heard the cancer was back in February, she cried and began evaluating her life. “I was like, ‘OK, do I have good karma? Do I have bad karma? Why would I have bad karma?’ I started taking stock of my life and the things I’d done, and the things I hadn’t done,” she said. “How I was with people.” After much evaluation, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum concluded: “I have good karma. It may not seem like it, but I’ve been a really good human being.”

The Charmed actress — who married Kurt Iswarienko in 2011 — told the outlet that she plans to write letters to her loved ones before her time is up. “There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me,” she shared. “But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off.

“I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years,” Doherty said, noting she may record video messages for her loved ones.

TV’s Brenda Walsh was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and announced she was in remission in February 2017. However, the brunette beauty confirmed earlier this year on Good Morning America that the cancer was back. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or weeks that I am Stage 4, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here,” she confessed during the interview. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I’m petrified. I’m pretty scared.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then [watch] somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy go first,” the actress explained, referring to her late costar Luke Perry, who died from a stroke in March 2019. “It was really, like, shocking.”

Doherty noted that his death was one of the reasons she decided to return for the quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210. The other reason she joined the cast was “because I thought, ‘People can look at that [and see that] other people with stage IV can work too.’ Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

Doherty told Elle that she now takes every opportunity to be grateful for what she has and for the people she loves. “I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don’t really see or take for granted,” she explained. “The small things are magnified for me. We have this endless well within us, and it’s just about continuing to dig in that well for the strength to face adversity — and so that we can also see all the beauty.”