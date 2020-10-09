Sharon Osbourne has confessed that she attempted suicide four years ago, explaining how things had gotten to a point where she “just couldn’t bear it” anymore.

The shocking revelation was made on the Thursday, October 8, episode The Talk, where she opened up on how her mental health had deteriorated to an all-time low while additionally confessing that she has been on antidepressants for almost three decades.

“Four years ago, I was finding things very, very difficult,” the mother-of-three said during a mental health segment on the popular daytime show. “Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it. I went to a place to give me help.”

KELLY OSBOURNE SHOWS OFF HER JAW-DROPPING RESULTS AFTER SHEDDING 85 LBS

Osbourne proceeded to explain how she failed to understand what was causing her to feel so different from everyone else.

What made matters worse was that she didn’t feel comfortable enough to open up about her problems to her family — not even her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, whom she’s been married to since 1982.

The former America’s Got Talent judge eventually decided to seek help at a rehab facility, which ultimately led to a turning point in her life. She was introduced to two patients who’d been battling a drug and alcohol addiction stemming from their mother’s suicide.

“It messed them up so bad that they couldn’t cope with their life,” she said. “That shocked me into, ‘Come on am I going to do this to my family? My babies?’

GORGEOUS! ALL THE STUNNING IMAGES FROM KIM KARDASHIAN‘S ‘GRAZIA USA’ COVER SHOOT

“No way. It was like ‘get it together.’ It was like ‘look at these two girls: if I try this again these could be my kids in here messing them up mentally.’”

When she attempted suicide four years ago, Osbourne told the panel how she tried to overdose on multiple occasions by taking “whatever was in the bathroom cabinet” in a desperate cry for help, and it wasn’t long after that she decided to seek professional help.

Osbourne, who turns 68 on October 9, mentioned that she started using antidepressants 28 years ago after a former colleague had recommended them to her. The TV personality was experiencing symptoms that included fatigue and the lack of interest in socializing with friends and family.

INSIDE BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE’S TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP: A TIMELINE

After taking the pills for a couple of weeks, Osbourne said she was feeling much better, yet she was fairly embarrassed by the fact that she had to medicate to get out of her depressive mindset — and did not want to tell her family, fearing how they would react.

“I didn’t understand why I was feeling so different to everyone else. I knew no one who felt that way. I couldn’t tell anybody. I honestly was confused,” she confessed. “I would wake up in the morning and be like, ‘Please God, don’t let me feel this way. Let me be able to take the kids to school, go to work do my thing.’ I just couldn’t.”

Osbourne concluded by saying that she feels relieved that she can talk about her mental health problems now that she’s overcome her struggles, but her road to recovery certainly wasn’t easy.