Marie Osmond is out from The Talk, leaving Sharon Osbourne with so much power that she is heading up the search to find Osmond’s replacement, and she thinks her daughter Kelly Osbourne would be a great fit to the series.

“You can’t blame Sharon. Hosting The Talk is a great job that pays well and what mother doesn’t want her daughter to make money and have a great job? Kelly is funny and young and stylish — basically everything the show wants,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “But hiring her also gives Sharon even more power at the show, which no one wants. Dealing with one Osbourne is hard enough!”

Following Osmond’s exit, Osbourne “is now the boss of the The Talk,” the insider explains. “She has always been the most famous lady at the table, but when Julie Chen was around, Julie was in charge. Julie was married to the network President — Les Moonves — at the time, giving her ultimate control over the show and Sharon. Backstage in their dressing rooms, before guests went to the set, they were told by producers to focus on Julie, not Sharon, when they were seated at the table. However, once Les was fired and Julie left the show, there was a power grab, with Sharon becoming the center of attention on and off camera. However, that changed when Marie arrived.”

Since Osmond has been in show business for over 55 years, “Sharon couldn’t compete with that,” the insider explains of their feud. “Although, Sharon tried and that caused so much tension — it was clear both of them were not going to survive.”

During commercial breaks, the audience gravitated toward Osmond — talking and taking pictures with her, which made Osbourne upset, the source notes.

“From the day Marie arrived, it was clear that the table wasn’t big enough for both of them, however, Sharon won,” another insider adds.

Osmond, 60, confirmed she would not be on the show anymore in September and was going to spend time with her family and dabble in other projects. However, a source told Page Six that Osbourne, 67, and Sheryl Underwood didn’t want Osmond on the show anymore.

“Marie did not leave on her own accord, although she was encouraged to spin her departure that way,” the source explained. “Show veterans Sharon and Sheryl threatened to quit unless Marie was canned. They pushed her to quit but when she didn’t, they made an ultimatum to the network.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Osbourne hinted that she is happier without Osmond at the table. “We’ve had changes. People coming in and going. So, we just go with the flow,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I have to say that with four [ladies], we’ve got more time to talk.”