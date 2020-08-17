A man who has had some “disturbing obsession” for the WWE star Sonya Deville has been arrested on Sunday morning after he broke into the star’s home in Florida.

As per reports, the man planned for eight months to do this — the 24-year-old Phillip Thomas allegedly traveled to Deville’s home in Lutz, Florida from South California. According to the police, his intention was to keep the WWE wrestler as a hostage.

The Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office said that Deville was targeted at 2:45 am and this is when the break-in took place.

Deville, who owns the home, and her guest, came to know about the intruder after their security alarm buzzed off after the suspect broke in sliding through the back door. Both of them left the home and called 911.

Thomas cut a hole in the patio and was in wait for about four hours before Deville went to bed. When the officers arrived at the emergency call, Thomas was still in the house. They arrested him and he was found with a knife, plastic, mace, zip ties, and duct tape.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement according to NYPost.

The police charged the subject with armed burglary, aggravated stalking, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Several positive comments flooded her Twitter post and people hoped for Deville’s safety.

“Glad you and everyone else is safe. You’re still an absolute inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Take care and do whatever you need to do <3,” wrote a fan.

“It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder,” said Chronister.

The stalker had been following Deville on social media for years, and his social media account clearly showed the obsession that he held for the WWE star.

His Twitter timeline was flooded with posts around Deville along with other wrestling posts. On records, he was listed as a crew member of Applebee.

Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, is 26-years-old and has been starring on WWE’s show SmackDown on Fox as well as E! Network reality show Total Divas. Deville is the firs open gay female wrestler in the history of WWE.

Berenato has also been associated with MMA but has been with WWE since 2015.