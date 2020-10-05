There’s trouble in what once was paradise! Sofia Richie doesn’t want to see any bit of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick anymore, so she unfollowed him on Instagram after he was spotted with his new girlfriend.

The social media influencer, 22, also unfollowed Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian. The former flames share three kids — daughter Penelope, 8, and sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5.

Disick was spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu with his new girlfriend, Bella Banos, 24, more than a month after he split from Richie.

“At first, Scott was just my friend,” Banos told In Touch at the time. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Richie and Disick began dating in 2017 and then split in May.

The two had managed to rekindle their romance for some time but then decided to end their relationship in August.

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

A second insider had revealed that their reason for the split was Disick’s closeness to Kardashian, 41. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” the source explained. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Disick had opened up on his health in the Thursday, October 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Lately I’ve just had no energy to do anything,” he explained in a confessional that was filmed months prior. “I wake up and I’m just shot, like, I don’t have the drive to get up and run around, with my girlfriend and my kids. I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

The KUWTK star even wondered if he had contracted COVID-19, but then he was diagnosed with low testosterone levels.