Mel C is ready to spice up *our* life with a new confession! Despite her Sporty Spice persona, the singer admitted she is actually not very athletic.

Melanie Jayne Chisholm — who is more widely known as Mel C — made the shocking revelation while talking to Attitude magazine. She confessed to being “really bad at sport[s],” explaining, “my hand/eye coordination isn’t great — I’m s**t at tennis, I’m terrible at golf, I was always rubbish at football.”

The “Wannabe” songstress also confessed she is “not very good” at being a team player “unless I’m with the Spice Girls, of course.”

The Spice Girls — which included members Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B — formed in 1994 and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time before they split in 2001; Halliwell left the group in 1998. Mel C went on to pursue a successful solo career before The Return of the Spice Girls Tour in 2007.

The mother of one — who shares 11-year-old Scarlet Starr with ex Thomas Starr — recently opened up to the Observer about the lows of stardom. Mel C said she found fame “devastatingly hard” and was ashamed to ask for help at the time.

“It pushed me to the point of illness. I was struggling with an eating disorder and suffering from depression,” she disclosed. “I had everything I’d ever dreamed of, and was desperately unhappy. It’s often forgotten that people in the public eye are human.”

She continued: “I felt quite hopeless. I wasn’t excited about anything and I was really worried for my sanity. I was binge-eating, as well. I went to my doctor and he said to me, ‘The first thing you need to address is your depression,’ and I never thought for one second that I could be depressed. But it was a huge relief to me, and that’s when I started my road to recovery.”

The brunette beauty eventually sought help after a family trip to Los Angeles, Calif., in 2001. “I didn’t have the will any longer to stay in this life,” she shared with The Mirror. “I just thought I was going mad, it had a name, it was something you could be helped with … recover from.” The U.K. native worked through her depression through a mixture of therapies, acupuncture and medication.

As OK! previously reported, the girl group may celebrate their 25th anniversary by remaking the 1996 “Wannabe” video, but a key member — Beckham — would likely not take part in the reboot. However, the other members are eager to reunite once again after their 2019 U.K. tour.