Max George is the latest bandmate from The Wanted to share some sentimental words to Tom Parker following his brain tumor diagnosis.

In a heartfelt post published to his Instagram page on Monday, October 12, 32-year-old Parker revealed he’s battling stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of a brain tumor that he’s been seeking treatment for since September.

While he already has the love and support from his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and their daughter, Aurelia, George stressed in a lengthy Instagram post that he was going to be there for Parker under any circumstances.

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

“First of all … I think the bravery of Tom and [wife] Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible,” he wrote.

“It’s obviously a devastating and scary time… but for those who don’t know Tom, I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer.

“His heart is the size of a lion’s, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way. Speaking as a brother, a friend and a bandmate … I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced.”

He concluded his message by saying that Parker and his family could count on him no matter what during these difficult times. “You got this my man,” he wrote. “I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I’ll be right here.”

FLOWER POWER! CELEBS WITH ROSE TATTOOS: JUSTIN BIEBER, LADY GAGA & MORE

Fans learned in Parker’s interview with Britain’s OK! Magazine that he had already informed his bandmates about his diagnosis well before he shared the news with his fans.

The Glad You Came lead singer expressed to the publication that the boys were shocked by the revelation, but it went without saying that they have gone above and beyond to show their support throughout his treatment.

“Obviously, all the boys were as shocked as we were. They are gutted by the news, but they’ve been incredibly supportive,” Parker said.

“Jay has been round to see us a few times since we got the news and is reading up on everything he can and Max was here last week.”

He continued by saying that while Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran live further away, they’ve been sending him articles on different therapies that could help combat his cancer, which Parker said has been very insightful.

SHAWN MENDES MEETS UP WITH EX HAILEY BALDWIN AND JUSTIN BIEBER AT RECORDING STUDIO

“They’ve been so positive, but when I spoke to Max he was in bits,” he added. “We were in bits together.”

In his Instagram post on Monday, Parker was adamant that he “didn’t want your sadness,” expressing that he was simply looking for love and positivity from those who have followed his journey throughout the years.

He added that fighting cancer was a process and things certainly weren’t going to be easy, but through the overflowing love and well-wishes from fans, friends, family and his bandmates, he’s going to overcome the disease and plans for a speedy recovery.