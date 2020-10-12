Tom Parker — who was part of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted — was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, he revealed via Instagram on Monday, October 12.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why,” the 32-year-old began. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” he continued. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag.”

In an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine, Parker — who is married to Kelsey Hardwick — revealed he has a grade four glioblastoma tumor. According to U.K. nonprofit The Brain Tumour Charity, the average survival time for patients with this diagnosis is between a year and 18 months.

Parker was experiencing seizures, and as a result, he was given the devastating news. “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal,” he said. “It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Hardwick — who shares daughter Aurelia, 1, with Parker — admitted that everything her husband is going through “doesn’t feel real” to her.

“I don’t think Tom will ever process this information. It’s horrendous,” she shared. “Watching your partner go through this is so hard, because how can I tell him not to let it consume him?”

Parker also announced that he would be undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment to try and live as long as possible — especially since the couple is expecting their second child next year.

Of course, Parker’s former bandmates — Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness — couldn’t help but support their pal during this tough time. “You’ve always been one in a million. I love you Tom, let’s get popping,” George wrote, while McGuiness added, “You will beat this mate. You’re TOM PARKER. Love you.”

While speaking with the outlet, Parker mentioned that his friends have been texting, visiting and sharing their ideas about treatment and therapies they have read about.

The Wanted is known for their hit songs “All Time Low,” “Glad You Came” and “I Found You” — but they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014.

We’re wishing Parker all the best during this difficult time.