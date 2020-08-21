Shawn Mendes Meets Up With Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber At Recording Studio
The three young stars were seen in a Beverly Hills studio together on August 19.
It is safe to say that everyone could use a Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes collaboration right about now. After the two Canadian artists were spotted leaving a home recording studio together in Beverly Hills on August 19, rumors began circulating that the pair might have a surprise up their sleeves.
One fan reported that the music icons went to Andrew Watts’ studio, who is currently working on Miley Cyrus’ new album.
The 22-year-old ‘Stitches’ crooner and the 26-year-old were also accompanied by Mendes’ ex and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.
Keep scrolling through the gallery below to see the photos. Hopefully, something exciting is happening.
