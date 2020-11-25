Several celebs including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj slammed the 2021 Grammy nominations after they were announced on Tuesday, November 24.

The Weeknd lashed out for being snubbed this year, despite the fact that he’s had an incredibly successful 2020. The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours, had two No. 1 hits — “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” — but the 30-year-old did not get a single nomination this year, even though he’s won three Grammys in the past. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was nominated for eight American Music Awards last month and won in three categories.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” The Weeknd tweeted.

After The Weeknd’s short but to the point statement, the Recording Academy’s interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr., addressed the situation.

“Y’know, it really just comes down to the voting body that decides. We have eight nomination slots to fill in, five in others, and the voters vote for their favorites. It’s really interesting, though,” Mason Jr. said.

There were “23,000 entries — that is the most entries we’ve ever had” for consideration this year, and Mason Jr. gushed about the “diversity and all the different genres, especially in the big four categories.”

Mason also explained that there are tweaks made to the decision process every single year. However, there is speculation that The Weeknd’s choice between performing at the Grammy’s or the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show could have cost him the nominations, TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, Bieber felt that his new album was misunderstood and in the wrong category — even though he received a nomination. Changes was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, which Bieber didn’t agree with.

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Although Bieber was “flattered” to be nominated, he “set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album.”

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!” he said.

Bieber also has three different songs up for awards — “Yummy” in Best Pop Solo Performance, “Intentions” feat. Quavo for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay in Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Minaj then took the opportunity to rehash her loss to Bon Iver, which occurred in 2012.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” Minaj tweeted. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday.”

Although Minaj has had a very successful career, the 37-year-old has yet to take home a Grammy.

Meanwhile, both Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa received nods in “The Big Four” categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist) in addition to pop categories, while Lady Gaga scored two nominations.