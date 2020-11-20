Singer Justin Bieber is calling out the media for constantly using not-so glamorous photos of the pop star that pop up all over Google.

The 26-year-old took to his Instagram Story — one day prior to his and Shawn Mendes‘ release of “Monster” — on Thursday, November 19, to ask why websites choose to use photos of him from when he was going through such a troubling time.

“This is so frustrating, considering I took a lot of time to get healthy,” the “Holy” singer explained. “I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me.”

Though he did note that he doesn’t quite understand the Internet’s algorithm, the Biebs showed his followers the first images that come up on Google when his name is searched.

“This was a time I was really unhealthy. I was battling Lyme disease,” he pointed out. “All of the top photos are me looking disheveled. I was obviously going through a tough time, but these are the photos that the media tries to run with.

“There are so many new photos that I’ve serviced to the media, and they continue to use these photos. So it’s like, ‘What’s the deal?’ I don’t know,” he continued. “It’s frustrating me. I wish they would change it. I’ve asked them to change it. I’ve done a lot of photoshoots since then and yeah… They don’t have to put these photos, but they do.”

The “Love Yourself” singer added: “I don’t know why. I mean, look at my skin now. There are so many photos they can choose.”

Bieber revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis in January. The Grammy winner clapped back at critics who mocked his appearance at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote. “These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

The pop star has recently opened up about his struggles with fame and the impossible standards the public expects him to meet. In the new tune “Monster,” he sang: “I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal.” He then questioned: “But what if I trip? What if I fall? What if I sin? What if I break?”

The “10,000 Hours” singer has also admitted he was “really suicidal” at one time. “When I was 15 … I was so surrounded, millions of people in the audience, but I still felt lonely. I still felt misunderstood. I still felt hurt,” he confessed in his new YouTube documentary. “I just had no idea what was to come. I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would get sucked up by all of this.

“I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, ‘man, is this pain ever gonna go away?'” he admitted. “I was just suffering.”

Things turned around, however, when he tied the knot with wife Hailey Baldwin in 2018; he credits the model for the positive change in his life. The blonde beauty “really empowers me and enables me to feel,” Bieber explained.