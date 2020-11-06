Nicki Minaj Stuns In New 'What That Speed Bout?!' Music Video With NBA YoungBoy—Watch

Rappers Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy debuted the “What That Speed Bout?!” music video on Friday, November 6.

The rappers teamed up for Mike WiLL Made-It’s song off of his 2021 project, MICHAEL. Minaj — who said she was stepping away from the music industry last year to focus on her family — was several months pregnant while filming the music video. However, the “Starships” artist, 37, who was decked out in a lime green two-piece set, hid her bump and was only shot from the chest up.

The “Anaconda” rapper shared a photo of her and YoungBoy on set earlier this week. “#WhatThatSpeedBoutTHURSDAY NIGHT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL 👅👅👅🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥⚡️⚡️⚡️☄️,” Minaj captioned the photo via Instagram.

The rap legend couldn’t stay away from music for too long. In fact, she already earned her first Billboard No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for Doja Cat‘s “Say So” and her second for “Trollz” with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The new mama then dropped “Expensive” with Ty Dolla $ign one month before giving birth.

Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in September. One month later, she shared the first photo of her son’s adorable tiny foot while celebrating her first anniversary with her hubby. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” she captioned the Instagram photo with a heart emoji.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — who first garnered his huge fanbase via YouTube — is making his name known with his authentic hip-hop style. After releasing multiple tracks on YouTube, the 21-year-old was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017. While behind bars, the young artist released one of his top hits “Win or Lose,” which made him an overnight sensation.

Minaj and YoungBoy seem to have a lot in common. YoungBoy also earned a few spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for “Untouchables,” “No Smoke” and “Outside Today.” The young rapper is also expecting another child. Floyd Mayweather recently confirmed his daughter, Iyanna, is pregnant with YoungBoy’s baby. While this will be Iyanna’s first child, it will be YoungBoy’s sixth.

The on-again-off-again couple began their romance at the end of 2018. While it was rumored that Iyanna, 20, slashed her boyfriend’s tires last year after an argument, Iyanna and YoungBoy seem to be in a good place as they await the arrival of their first child together.