Meghan Markle’s dad sees no hopes of ever reuniting with his daughter, according to her half brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas Markle, 76, has been reading the excerpts of the highly anticipated book Finding Freedom rather fumingly.

In an interview, Thomas Jr., who speaks to their father every day, revealed that their father has given up on Meghan and Harry completely “as far as a reunion goes”.

“He doesn’t trust her and doesn’t want to know that person because of the lies, manipulation, and deceit. He just had his 76th birthday – needless to say, he didn’t hear from Meghan,” he said.

Thomas Jr. says that his father denied the claims made by the book that stated he ignored scores of calls and texts asking him to come to the royal wedding in 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been trying to distance themselves from the book, saying that they did not contribute to it, and it was based on “independent reporting” by the royal reporters. However, recent reports have revealed that Meghan could’ve been a source for the book.

Speaking about the claims made in the book, Thomas Jr, said: “It says Harry spoke to our dad to say if he’d listened to him, Harry, there wouldn’t have been any problems. That just did not happen.

“All these hundreds of texts and calls Meghan sent my dad ahead of the wedding? Our father wasn’t even at his house. He was in hospital.

“His phone was switched off. That’s why he didn’t answer, there’s no way he could have. Our dad actually called her scores of times ahead of the wedding after he made the mistake of doing those pics, but he was ignored.

“The Palace told Meghan and Harry to send help for my father so he could deal with the Press but they refused. Meghan herself said no.”

The estranged brother also claimed that the letter which Meghan sent her dad triggered a high-profile privacy case at the High Court, as it had contents that he describes as “very hurtful” and “horrifying”.

Thomas Jr., who’s a retired Hollywood lighting expert, is expected to provide evidence against his half-sister Meghan for the case.

Despite giving up on the reunion with his daughter, father Thomas who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, is still looking forward to building a relationship with his 1-month-old grandson Archie.

The biography, titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family’ is written by royal reporters Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie and published by Harper Collins. It was announced on 4 May 2020 and is scheduled for release on 11 Aug. 2020.