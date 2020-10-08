Watch out, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio — there are new sisters in town!

The Heichel sisters — Madi, 19, Ana, 18, and Bella, 13, a.k.a. Sorellé — are blowing up TikTok after garnering over 12 million views on their cover video of “Boom Boom Boom” by the Vengaboys. The Dutch Eurodance music group was so impressed by the three blonde beauties that they decided to reach out to the girls.

Click here to watch the TikTok video, which also received over 50K likes on Instagram. “Something is ADDICTING about this,” commented one user, while another said: “This video is literally mesmerizing.”

Rocking blue jeans and colorful pink and printed tops, the Sorellé group danced and sang in the 14-second video posted on Tuesday, September 22. The trio — who are known for their widely talented voices — often post musical clips as well as hilarious bloopers. Group members Madi and Ana are former Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen crown holders, while Bella was cast in the musical Annie.

The group was on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family this year and recently signed with Ankot Music Group. They previously used the app Vine to gain recognition and a spot on the show. Out of the 30 competing families in the series, the Heichel sisters made it to the final 12.

Formerly known as “The Heichel Sisters,” the sisters now go by “Sorellé,” which translates to sisters in Italian. They already have a huge following on TikTok and continue to gain attraction as they head for stardom.

The sisters are set to release their first single in late October — and we can’t wait to hear it!