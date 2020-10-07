Following the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars where Tyra Banks messed up who got eliminated from the competition, all hell broke loose backstage, OK! has learned.

“Tyra was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool. She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting, and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her. Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared. When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others.”

“Blaming the staff and the control room isn’t making Tyra any new friends at the show,” another top TV insider reveals. “The team was already disappointed that Tom, who was loved by everyone, was replaced by a model. And now that same model is calling them out on national TV.”

The 46-year-old “never called anyone out to thank them during the first few weeks” when everyone was working tirelessly “to make her look good,” the insider reveals.

“Those early days of her hosting would have been a train wreck if it wasn’t for the amazing team working to make her shine. And now, she wants to call them out! Big mistake,” the source divulges.

During the episode, Banks told viewers that Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were up for elimination. However, Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were meant to be in the bottom two along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“There’s actually been an error,” she admitted. The mom-of-one then called Aldama and Chmerkovskiy up to the stage and revealed she made a big mistake.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong.”

Fortunately, Aldama and Chermerkovskiy were safe, but Heche and Motsepe were sent packing. Naturally, fans called out Banks for her silly blunder.

“Tom would have never had this issue,” one person wrote on Twitter, while a second person added, “It’s your job. You get paid loads of money to do it. Seriously, have some wit, charisma, good Lord anything that doesn’t make us want to fast forward every time you come on. That dress? The eye makeup? Your face taking over the banners? It’s not a show about you.”

The television personality later apologized via social media. “Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through,” she wrote.