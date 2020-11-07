Cue the tears!

Kamala Harris, the Vice President-Elect of the United States, has brought tears of joy to many of her Twitter followers by posting her priceless reaction to the news that the Democratic party will soon take the White House.

Following her historic win as the first woman and person of color to be elected Vice President, the 56-year-old posted her reaction on Twitter. Dressed down for what looked like a Saturday morning walk in the park, Harris called President-Elect Joe Biden to rejoice.

“We did it. We did, Joe,” Harris said over the phone to Biden, who will be the oldest American to take the oath of office at the age of 78 when he is sworn in this January. “You’re going to be the next President of the United States,” she concluded, with a laugh, clearly overcome with emotion.

Watch her reaction below:

Supporters of the Vice President-Elect quickly reacted to the news. “CONGRATULATIONS KAMALA!!! CONGRATULATIONS JOE!!! WHAT A JOYOUS DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted comedian Maya Rudolph.

Another replied, “Like if you cried happy tears today,” quickly garnering over 1,000 likes of approval.

One tweeted in reply to Harris, “My 18 year old transgender son just voted for the first time. I asked him how he felt & he said, ‘for the first time in my life I feel seen, I feel heard. I did my part to stop Trump from destroying this country.’ Everybody in the room started clapping.I’m literally shaking. Wow.”

Harris is the first African American woman to appear on a major party ticket and the first Asian American to appear on a major party ticket. Now she will also be the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to serve as vice president. She will be the first child of immigrants to serve as Vice President.

As OK! reported, the former Vice President and Senator from Delaware is set to become the 46th President of the United States after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in the electoral college. Biden crossed the 270-vote threshold Saturday after the AP called Pennsylvania for him.

The victory comes almost 96 hours after the first polls closed in the country, and for the past three days, the country has been anxiously awaiting the results out of a handful of states — including Pennsylvania; as well as Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia.