Washington, D.C., is buzzing over Joe Biden and Mike Pence’s refreshed appearances, leaving some of the nation’s leading political minds wondering if the two men have good genes or good doctors!

“Joe Biden definitely had a facelift. After reviewing photos over the years the scars along the ear cartilage (tragus) is being pulled outward… most likely at least a year or so old,” board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Davis of Cherry Hill, N.J., tells OK!.

“Hair transplants are also present but were more obvious when his hair was being colored darker, the gray definitely is more camouflaging to them. He’s had Botox injections around [the] brows but not so much [on his] forehead, and his teeth are very white which is likely the result of veneers.”

But it’s not just Biden who is putting on his best face to woo voters. Vice President Pence looked especially rejuvenated when he sat down to debate Senator Kamala Harris.

“Mike Pence likely has had Botox in his forehead as it appears frozen but overall I think Mike’s more youthful appearance is likely the result of a new makeup artist. After reviewing his last TV appearance, his coloring looks different, and I believe he’s gained some weight,” adds Dr. Davis. “But definitely, male plastic surgery and non-surgical procedures are more commonplace and, if done well even with high scrutiny, makes an improved appearance.”

Dr. Davis concluded that even the President might have had a little work done himself. “Donald Trump has been rumored to have had a brow lift or something to change his hairline around 2016. Having presidential candidates in their mid to late 70s… giving the voters confidence about their youthfulness is definitely important.”

All three men are vying for voters’ attention right now. With the U.S. Presidential election just a few weeks away on November 3, 2020. President Trump and VP Pence are running against Democratic Nominee Biden and VP Nominee Harris in a highly controversial race.

Biden is 77 years old, and Delaware’s favorite son would be the oldest person to become President if elected. On inauguration day — January 20, 2021 — he will be 78.

President Trump is 74-years-old and recovering from recently contracting COVID-19 alongside First Lady Melania Trump and several others at an event in the White House Rose Garden.