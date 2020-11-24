Wendy Williams is going Hollywood. The popular daytime host announced on her Tuesday, November 24, show that a Lifetime biopic based on her life will air in January of next year.

The yet-to-be-titled 2021 movie will premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about Williams’ life. She could hardly contain her enthusiasm ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.

“I’ve never been so proud of a project in my life,” Williams told her audience full of socially-distanced staffers. She then quickly corrected herself, adding: “You know, a side project.”

She continued: “I’ve never been so proud.” She then stood in front of her poster and said: “That’s the real me, you’ll see enough of the actress me in the movie.”

Williams still seemed to be in disbelief that the project was set to air. “Would you look at this!” she gushed. “I’ve got a date and a time and four hours. I want to watch it by myself, so I can stop the TV and back it up. I will learn how to do it by then.”

No footage was shown from the movie, and instead viewers got video of a stack of gossip magazines on fire as Williams spoke in voiceover about her personal battles and struggles. It is known, however, that The Oval star Ciera Payton will play Wendy and P-Valley star Morocco Omari will play her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

In 2008, Williams became a household name when her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, launched. Since then, the series has traded off with Ellen DeGeneres as being one of the top-rated talk shows with a female host.

Despite being beloved by millions of people around the world, the controversial host has had her fair share of troubling moments over the years — and has been extremely candid about her struggles. OK! gives readers a breakdown of Williams’ erratic behavior on and off air here.

The Weekend of Wendy will kick off January 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.