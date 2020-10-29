Daytime legend Wendy Williams has always been known for speaking her mind — even when it gets her in trouble.

Williams was the female alternative to Howard Stern during her years as a radio host for New York City’s Hot 97. She was even named Best On-Air Radio Personality by Billboard in 1993 due to her over-the-top personality and loyal fanbase.

BAD BEHAVIOR *BANKS*! 7 TIMES TYRA GOT HERSELF INTO SCANDALOUS SITUATIONS

In 2008, Williams became a household name when her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, launched. Since then, the series has traded off with Ellen DeGeneres as being one of the top-rated talk shows with a female host.

Despite being beloved by millions of people around the world, the controversial host has had her fair share of troubling moments over the years.

FORBES HIGHEST-PAID CELEBS OF 2020! ELLEN & KANYE MAKING BANK AMID CONTROVERSIAL BEHAVIOR

On October 23, the DWTS alum appeared unfocused and slurred her words while addressing the audience. OK! exclusively reported that the 56-year-old was forced to explain her erratic behavior while hosting her talk show.

Williams addressed her behavior, explaining that she was exhausted. “I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can do for you,” she said.

“I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work,” she continued. “An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

ELLEN DEGENERES’ MOST AWKWARD INTERVIEWS EVER – FROM PRESSURING MARIAH CAREY TO DAKOTA JOHNSON FEUD

The iconic TV personality has had a rough few years. From her highly publicized divorce from her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, to being admitted into a sober house.

OK! is taking a look at Williams’ most troublesome moments over the years. Scroll through the gallery below to see them all.