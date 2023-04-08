'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amanda Halterman's Divorce Finalized: Inside Their Split, Custody Agreement & More!
Amanda Halterman is officially single and ready to mingle — and she has been for some time! It's been confirmed the 1000-Lb Sisters star's divorce from ex Jason — who is the brother of Amy Slaton's ex Michael — was finalized in August 2022.
Amanda and Jason tied the knot on December 30, 1998, and share four sons together. In August 2020, the exes made the decision to separate and Amanda was given primary custody of their teenage son, who was their only child under 18-years-old at the time of their split.
Despite being separated for two years, Jason didn't file for divorce until August 16, 2022, and the divorce was finalized that same month, according to reports.
As part of the divorce agreement, Jason will shell out $250 per month in spousal support and $498 for child support, as Amanda reportedly only made $1,260 per month through her job at the local school district throughout their divorce — more than three times less than Jason's $4,000 per month paycheck.
During the legal proceedings, Amanda was living in a 998 square foot, two bedroom, one bathroom home in Kentucky that had been purchased in 2007 for $13,000.
As OK! previously reported, Amanda has been outspoken about her divorce on the hit TLC show. In the Season 4 finale, the mother-of-four admitted she was feeling timid about her next chapter as a single woman following 22 years of marriage.
"I'm just a little nervous," she explained in a confessional. "[I'm] anxious to go in and start putting myself out there again."
However, the 42-year-old didn't appear to be having any problems with her confidence at sister Tammy's Ohio wedding when she shocked fans by dancing on an older man in front of his wife.
"Hold on, I got something for you," she told a white-haired gentleman at the reception before playfully pretending to give him a lap dance. "I'm getting you primed and ready for her," she added, referring to his wife who was seated beside him. "I'm trying to turn you on for her."
"PLZ THE WAY AMANDA WAS DANCING ON THAT RANDOM MAN I LOVE HER SO MUCH," one fan responded on social media, with another writing, "Amanda knew she was wrong grinding on that man."
