'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Sparks Breakup Rumors Following Suspicious Social Media Name Change
Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) sparked concerns that her whirlwind relationship with husband Caleb Willingham may be over after the 1000-Lb Sisters star quietly changed her TikTok profile name from "Willingham" back to her maiden surname "Slaton."
Fans first seemed to notice the change after the TLC personality shared a video to the social media platform on Thursday, April 6, showing off how she looked with a new Disney-themed look.
"So, they're saying that nobody looks good with the Cruella de Vil filter," a voiceover said while Tammy posed for the video. "Darling, I beg to differ. This is it."
While many followers showered the reality television personality with compliments calling her "beautiful" and praising her for the progress she's made in her years-long weight loss journey, others had questions about her marriage.
"No more Tammy willingham?" one user asked after noticing the name change, while several others questioned how the "married life" is treating her in hopes for an update.
The 36-year-old has yet to comment on the reason behind her name change.
Tammy and Caleb first met at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility where they were both in-patients while addressing their respective weight-related concerns. They dated for only a few weeks before announcing their engagement last November and tied the knot two weeks later.
However, rumors swirled their fairytale romance had hit a rough patch earlier this year after Tammy returned home from rehab without her hubby. Although the 39-year-old does need to remain in a facility until he is able to get bariatric surgery, the couple had reportedly planned for him to transfer to a rehab in Kentucky so they could be close together.
"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," a source spilled at the time, further noting she feels like she's "single again" with Caleb living out of state.
"She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio," the source continued. "They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."
