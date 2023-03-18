'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Flubs Sister Tammy's New Last Name In Wedding Toast

"You've always been my big sister. We've always been Amy and Tammy, Amy and Tammy, the Slaton sisters," she gushes of her close relationship with the 36-year-old in the clip. "But now it's like, Amy Halterman and Tammy — what was your last name? I'm sorry."

"Willingham," Tammy reminds her, but Amy flubs the name yet again, mistakenly saying, "Wilmington."

"It's not us no more. We're not the Slaton sisters no more," she continues despite the minor slip-up. "It's just butter sweet [sic] to end that era."