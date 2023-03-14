'1000 Lb-Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Judged By Siblings For 'Marrying A Total Stranger': 'Are You Kidding Me?'
As Tammy Slaton expected, her sisters weren't too thrilled to hear she was engaged — and getting married on a quick timeline.
During a trailer of the Tuesday, March 14, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters shared by TLC, the reality star opened up about feeling "nervous" to tell her siblings her boyfriend of only one month, Caleb Willingham, had proposed.
"Your girl’s engaged!" Tammy was excited to reveal while sitting in a confessional.
"I don’t know how they’re gonna react," she admitted of her family. "But I really hope they’re gonna be happy for me. I’m nervous."
As the teaser continued, Tammy FaceTimed her sister Amy, who happened to be hanging out with some of the duo's other relatives at a park.
The 36-year-old reminded her sister she had "been talking to this guy Caleb" before dropping the big news.
"He asked me to marry him," Tammy confessed, as she flashed her silver ring at the camera.
Amy and their other sister, Amanda, were in disbelief and left nearly speechless, however, Amanda was able to mutter the word: "Huh?"
"Who did?" she continued, to which Tammy responded, "my boyfriend."
“I had saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple of week ago," Amanda added.
"Like what the f***!" Amy exclaimed in a private confessional interview about her sister's engagement.
"I honestly thought [she was] joking," the mother-of-two spilled, adding, "because she wants to marry a total stranger."
"But then again she’s always loved hard and loved fast. There was one guy she told him she loved him too an hour after they met," Amy explained. "I used to be the same way. But I grew up."
"I’ve been with Caleb for a month now," Tammy informed her family, though Amanda wasn't budging, as she asked her sister if she was aware they were "moving kind of quick."
Tammy then dropped a second bombshell on her family: She would be marrying Caleb just two weeks after their FaceTime conversation.
"Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why rush anything?" Amanda expressed in a confessional.
"I would definitely like to know your first, middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name," she concluded.
Caleb and Tammy met in the Ohio rehab center she lived in for 14 months leading up to her weight loss procedure. They tied the knot in November 2022.
New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.