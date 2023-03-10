'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Worries Sister Tammy's Whirlwind Romance Will 'End Up In Travesty'
Tammy Slaton's wedding to beau Caleb Willingham is steadily approaching in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, March 14, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, but her sister, Amy, struggles with concerns about how quickly their whirlwind relationship has progressed.
"It’s awful soon, sis," the 35-year-old warns her older sister after Tammy asks her if she would help her plan her wedding and be her maid of honor.
"I’m ready to do this for you, I am. It’s just I’ve got a lot going on with Glenn and Gage," Amy adds in the sneak peek, referring to her two young sons she shares with husband Michael Halterman.
However, Tammy appears to be disheartened by Amy's hesitation, noting that she "did everything" for her sister's wedding, including ordering the decorations, finding the venue and choosing the food options.
"So, I’d like her to return the favor," she admits in a confessional. "I am very much aware that Amy’s got two beautiful boys, and while them babies are sleeping, she can be on the internet looking for party supplies. … So, no excuses, b****."
Later in the clip, Amy confesses that while she loves her sibling "unconditionally," she doesn't know Caleb well enough to have a real opinion about him, prompting Tammy to quip, "You don’t have to get to know him, I gotta get to know him. That’s all that matters."
"I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty," Amy shares in an emotional moment. "What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all? Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?"
As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility where they were both seeking medical treatment for their weight-related issues.
They announced their engagement last November and tied the knot that same month.
