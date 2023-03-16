'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Caleb Willingham Worries Tammy Slaton Has 'Cold Feet' About Whirlwind Wedding: 'She Better Not Be A Runaway Bride!'
1000-lb Sisters released a sneak peek of Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham's wedding before the upcoming season finale drops!
The reality TV star and her hubby met in an Ohio rehab center while Slaton was recovering from her successful gastric bypass surgery, and the pair tied the knot there in November 2022, just one month after they became engaged.
The teaser showed Willingham waiting for his fiancée at the altar, leading him to believe Slaton may have stood him up.
The clip then showed the groom’s confessional, with him saying, "Right now, I'm not sure what's going on.”
"I don't know if it's cold feet. I don't know if it's second thoughts," Willingham continued.
The suspenseful trailer ended with the 39-year-old declaring, "She better not be a runaway bride!"
Although the season is only now depicting the couple’s nuptials, the pair has been hitched for months, and it's been reported that they've been struggling with marital problems— mostly due to the long distance, as Slaton left the rehabilitation center a month ago while her husband stayed back.
Caleb was supposed to transfer to a closer facility, but he has yet to do so, and an insider even revealed he has not even taken any initial steps on the matter.
"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” the source said. "She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.”
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Family Grill Her On 'Shotgun Wedding' To Beau Caleb Willingham: 'Are You Pregnant?'
- '1000-Lb' Sisters Fans Slam Tammy Slaton's Whirlwind Marriage With 'Stalker' Caleb Willingham: 'This Dude Wants Fame'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Bashed After Asking Sibling Amy To Plan Her Wedding In 2 Weeks: 'That's Beyond Selfish'
"They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency," they continued.
The source spilled that Tammy "feels as if she is single again" due to their lack of time together.
Meanwhile, Tammy's sister Amy Slaton has had issues within her own marriage to Michael Halterman. The pair has yet to officially file for divorce, though Amy already left her beau.
"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a separate source spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They've been having trouble since last year. [Michael] doesn't want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” the insider added. "They have been fighting over this for months."
Amy and her kids have since moved into Tammy’s Kentucky home, leaving the 36-year-old even more "pissed" that her hubby isn’t there to help with the guests.
The U.S. Sun previously reported on Tammy's marital issues.