'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gushes Over Welcoming Second 'Precious' Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Full'

Another part of the sneak peek show Amy enjoying skin-to-skin contact with baby Glenn as she's wheeled into her hospital room from recovery. In a confessional, she shares that the surgery went well and all she remembers is getting a shot to put her to sleep and then waking up to hear her son's first cries — that is, before Glenn decided to interrupt the sweet moment with a hilarious addition of his own.

"The next thing I know, the doctor screamed out, 'he's peeing, he's peeing!' and tried to hand him to Michael real quick so he'd pee on Michael," Amy recalls, laughing at the memory. "It was just funny. He was like, 'You gotta quit having babies. Your babies always pee or fart on me.'"