'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Sweet Mother-Son Snap After Emotionally Revealing She Worries She's A 'Bad Mom'

"Don't you ever doubt yourself. Honey, you're not a bad mom," Amanda assured her. "They don't come with instruction manuals. Believe me, when you mess up, your sisters and your brother will let you know. You know that. But that has never come out of our mouth."

"I wanna give him the best life he ever had," Amy continued. "Because we didn't [have that]."

Although she claimed the ideas came from her own head, in the past, the 35-year-old has received negative comments regarding her parenting choices when sharing sweet snippets of her children on social media.