'1000-Lb. Sisters' Stars Amy & Tammy Slaton Dub Themselves 'Sexy Sisters' After Revealing Weight Loss News
Tammy Slaton delivered some exciting news!
In a clip from the Tuesday, February 14, episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the TLC star announced there may be a change coming in her life after receiving some exciting news about her health.
"Today's the day I get to confess to my family that I got approved for weight loss surgery," Tammy gleefully said in a confessional prior to the big moment.
"I got good news! Dr. Smith gave his initials and approved my motherf**king surgery," the reality star proudly tells her nearest and dearest, brother Chris and sisters Amy, Amanda and Misty, on a Facetime call from her rehabilitation facility.
"What the f**k?" Amy blurted out in disbelief before her sister-in-law Brittany exclaimed, "Bitch, you lyin'. Hell yeah, Tammy. That's the best s**t I've heard all year."
Tammy's sister could not contain her excitement for her sibling. "I'm so relieved that Tammy got approved for weight loss surgery," Amy, who was given the green light for her own surgery and shedded over 100 pounds since, said in a confessional. "Honestly, after her past failures, I really didn't think she could do it. But she proved me wrong."
"I hope she feels like she's not left behind no more," the proud family member continued. "Because she's probably going to exceed my ass and I'm grateful for it. There ain't no hard feelings on my part if she does."
"We're just gonna go from 1000 pound sisters to sexy sisters, b****es," Amy happily told Tammy of their bright future.
The 36-year-old lost 180 pounds in preparation to be given the go-ahead for the life changing procedure. "I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery," Tammy revealed in a recent episode. "Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don't want to disappoint my family or myself."
"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Tammy gleefully stated. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."
