'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Conquers 'Worst Fear' & Surpasses Weight Loss Goal: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'

Tammy Slaton overcame a huge goal in her intense weight loss battle after coming face-to-face with death last year, a scary incident that prompted her to enter a rehabilitation program.

Upon arrival at the Ohio rehab center, the tearful 1000-Lb Sisters star weighed the most she ever had in her life: 717 lbs. But on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the hit TLC series, Tammy was left speechless when she learned she lost over 180 lbs.