'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Hopes Tammy's New Husband Can 'Motivate' Her In Ways She 'Couldn't'

tammy slaton pp
Source: TLC
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Tammy Slaton's new husband, Caleb Willingham, has received her sister Amy's seal of approval!

In an interview published Tuesday, February 7, Amy expressed her true thoughts on Tammy's speedy nuptials in November 2022, which took place inside the Ohio rehabilitation center where the 1000-Lb Sisters star currently resides — and where she first and Caleb first met as patients months prior.

tammy slaton
Source: TLC

"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good,'" Amy admitted.

"Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations," she thought to herself, as Caleb had also been admitted into the rehab facility for weight-related health concerns.

Though some may believe Caleb and Tammy moved too fast, her sister only wants what's best for the 36-year-old reality star.

"I'm just happy to have another brother!" Amy concluded.

tammy slaton
Source: Facebook
As for how Tammy feels about their unconventional love story, the television personality couldn't be more thrilled.

"It was the best day of our lives," Tammy revealed of their nuptials, as OK! previously reported. "There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."

"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Tammy — who has lost more than 100 lbs. and successfully underwent gastric bypass surgery last year — admitted. "I've got a lot more energy. I'm living life to the fullest."

"When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch [on the wheelchair], and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair," Tammy joked of the both intimate and hilarious moment that kickstarted their budding romance.

tammy slaton
Source: TLC
The Kentucky native swore meeting Caleb was "the best thing that's ever happened" to her, adding she feels "truly blessed" to be his wife.

Caleb and Tammy tying the knot will unfold in front of the cameras during Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Source: OK!

E! News interviewed Amy about Tammy's husband.

