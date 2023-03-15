'1000-Lb' Sisters Fans Slam Tammy Slaton's Whirlwind Marriage With 'Stalker' Caleb Willingham: 'This Dude Wants Fame'
This week's installment of 1000-Lb Sisters explored Tammy Slaton's whirlwind romance with beau Caleb Willingham and her family's growing doubts as their wedding date rapidly approaches in the show.
Following a Tuesday, March 14, sneak peek that aired prior to the episode, fans took to Instagram to slam Caleb for his stalker-like behavior.
One follower confessed they were first concerned when he said that he'd looked her up on social media prior to being admitted to the Ohio-based rehab facility. In an earlier episode, Caleb confirmed he'd actually specifically chosen to go to that exact medical center after he heard the TLC star was already an inpatient there.
"She doesn’t need any heart break or disappointment in her life. She needs to focus on her health," the fan continued. "Hey being in love and having a supportive and loving partner would def help her with weight loss journey. I just hope he’s in it for all the right reasons."
"I can’t get over how the dude admitted to basically stalking her. Yet here we are…" a second user wrote, with another adding, "This dude wants fame."
"Tammy will have anything that’ll have her!!" another fan noted. "It’s just sad to see how desperate she is."
Plenty of other comments also pointed out that Caleb appeared to be a "stalker" and applauded her brother, Chris, for giving him a stern talking to about their relationship in which he peppered him with questions about everything from his partying habits to what type of jobs he'd had.
"I just don't like that I don't have the time to get to know you the way I feel I should properly get to know you," Chris candidly told Caleb in this week's episode. "Tammy's had some people in her past that was not a really good influence on her."
New episodes of 1000-Lb sisters air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
