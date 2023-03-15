'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Bashed After Asking Sibling Amy To Plan Her Wedding In 2 Weeks: 'That's Beyond Selfish'

Bridezilla? Fans disapproved of how Tammy Slaton handled her wedding to now-husband Caleb Willingham — especially after only providing two weeks to notify her family and friends.

During the Tuesday, March 14, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the 36-year-old asked her sibling, Amy Slaton, to be her Maid of Honor, however, she had pretty high expectations as to what that entailed.