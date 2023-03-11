'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Bonds With 8-Month-Old Nephew Glenn After Revealing She's Considering Having Kids

Her sister Amy's youngest son — she also shares Gage, 2, with ex Michael Halterman — was dressed in a blue onesie as he joyfully shrieked and squealed while Tammy filmed his adorable antics.

"What are you doin', sugar?" the TLC star could be heard asking him in the background. "Him a happy boy. Yeah. Him a happy boy."

"Baby screams, I love 'em. I love 'em," she added as the little one continued to babble and screech. "It means he's happy."