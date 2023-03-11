'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Bonds With 8-Month-Old Nephew Glenn After Revealing She's Considering Having Kids
Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) spent some quality time with her nephew, Glenn, not long after she revealed in an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that she'd changed her mind about motherhood.
The 36-year-old took to TikTok to share a sweet video of the excited 8-month-old watching cartoons and playing with his animal-print baby seat.
Her sister Amy's youngest son — she also shares Gage, 2, with ex Michael Halterman — was dressed in a blue onesie as he joyfully shrieked and squealed while Tammy filmed his adorable antics.
"What are you doin', sugar?" the TLC star could be heard asking him in the background. "Him a happy boy. Yeah. Him a happy boy."
"Baby screams, I love 'em. I love 'em," she added as the little one continued to babble and screech. "It means he's happy."
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Tammy for her sweet relationships with Amy's boys.
"I love how much your nephews love you. They know Auntie Tammy loves them to death!" one user wrote, with another adding, "Them babies don’t know it yet but they’ve got one of the coolest ants [sic] around love you whole family."
This comes after OK! reported Tammy was considering having a child of her own in light of major changes she's made to her life, including her incredible 300lb weight loss and her marriage to Caleb Willingham.
"I’ve missed so much and I’m excited to have a new chance on life," Tammy told her family after undergoing bariatric surgery. "Who knows? I could have a kid."
"I’ve been saying, I don’t want kids, I don’t want kids," she admitted in a confessional later in the episode. "I don’t know, just something changed. I’ve been seeing Amy with Gage and Glenn. So, I’ve been thinking about it. Nothing’s written in stone. I don’t even know if I can have kids. But, who knows."
Catch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters on Tuesdays on TLC.
