'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Home Broken Into While She's In Rehab, Thieves Stole A Washer, Dryer & Furniture

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was robbed while she was in rehab, The Sun reported.

"The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out," Deputy Starkey told the outlet about the Kentucky home. "The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in."

The suspects "kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy's] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture."

The reality star's neighbor was also robbed, and their sink was stolen.