'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Frustrated' Husband Caleb 'Has Not Made An Effort' To Move Out Of Ohio Rehab To Be With Her In Kentucky

"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," the source explained. "She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."

The source further noted that the situation is especially getting to Tammy because her sister and her baby nephews, Glenn and Gage, have moved in with her following Amy and husband Michael Halterman's tumultuous split.

The source added Tammy is "p*ssed" Caleb isn't there to help her now that there are more people in the house, noting she "feels as if she is single again."