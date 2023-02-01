OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Meeting Her Husband Was 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Her


Feb. 1 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Tammy Willingham (neé Slaton) is basking in newlywed bliss after marrying hubby Caleb Willingham last November.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star recently revealed that her relationship with the 39-year-old is "the best thing that's ever happened" to her and that she feels "truly blessed" to be with him.


Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehab facility, where they were both being treated for their weight-related health issues. He later popped the question to the TLC star in the parking lot of the medical facility, and several weeks later, the couple confirmed they'd officially tied the knot.

"It was the best day of our lives," Tammy gushed of her wedding day. "There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."


Source: facebook

The 36-year-old also spilled the tea about a hilarious end to an intimate moment early on in their relationship.

"When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch [on the wheelchair], and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair," she recalled.

Tammy Slaton

Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Some of their other happy moments as a couple, as well as the ups and downs of her physical and mental health, will be explored in later episodes of Season 4 of the hit series.

"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Tammy candidly confessed. "I've got a lot more energy. I'm living life to the fullest."

As OK! previously reported, the television personality has lost more than 100lbs since restarting her weight loss journey and entering rehab. Due to her hard work and determination, she was eventually able to get approval for gastric bypass surgery and continues to strive towards major health goals to this day.

Source: OK!

As for what she's hoping fans will take from her life story being explored on the show, Tammy encouraged viewers not to "be afraid to try new things" and "put yourself out there."

"Live a little but remain humble and focus on you," she continued. "And don't care what the next person thinks."

Tammy spoke with E! News about her relationship with her new husband.

