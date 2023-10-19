'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Sassy After Fan Claims the Show Is Staged

Tammy is no stranger to critics questioning the truth behind her hit reality show. As OK! previously reported, viewers theorized that her meeting and marrying her late husband, Caleb Willingham, had been staged by TLC.

The former couple first became friends while they were both in-patients at an Ohio-based rehab facility for their respective weight-related health concerns. After only weeks of dating, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last November.

However, Caleb confirmed their relationship was over in April, clarifying that it had been Tammy's decision — not his.

