'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Sassy After Fan Claims the Show Is Staged
Tammy Slaton isn't putting up with the haters!
The 1000-Lb Sisters star hit back after she received a comment that read, "The show is staged. 100 percent fake."
"I'm truly sorry you feel that way," Tammy replied in a TikTok filmed in the front seat of her car. "I honestly think the shoe is on the other foot, meaning, I think you're fake."
The 37-year-old had her hair pulled back and she was sporting a black, fuzzy jacket with a leopard-print collar and hood in the video.
"I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be rude but at least I'm using my face, my voice, my pictures, my name, and all that," she explained. "You're hiding behind a fake name and a fake picture."
"And I'm being called out for being a fake?" she continued. "Okay, bruh. I'm fake. Have a nice day."
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits It 'Bothered' Her To Keep Her 300Lb Weight Loss A Secret: 'I Wanted To Scream'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Sobs as She Admits She Still Loves Her Late Husband Caleb Despite Marital Problems
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Caleb Willingham Worries Tammy Slaton Has 'Cold Feet' About Whirlwind Wedding: 'She Better Not Be A Runaway Bride!'
Fans flocked to the comments section to voice their support for the reality television personality.
"Don’t listen to the haters babe. You’re doing wonderful," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "I'm so proud of you you've come so far."
"Girl you are looking amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another penned, referring to her nearly 400 pound weight loss journey over the past few years, and a fourth added, "I’m so happy for you."
Tammy is no stranger to critics questioning the truth behind her hit reality show. As OK! previously reported, viewers theorized that her meeting and marrying her late husband, Caleb Willingham, had been staged by TLC.
The former couple first became friends while they were both in-patients at an Ohio-based rehab facility for their respective weight-related health concerns. After only weeks of dating, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last November.
However, Caleb confirmed their relationship was over in April, clarifying that it had been Tammy's decision — not his.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before the exes could formalize their divorce, the 40-year-old tragically passed away in late June.
"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," she told fans in an emotional TikTok at the time. "I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do."