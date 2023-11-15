12 Shocking Reality Star Weight-Loss Transformations: From Mama June to Tammy Slaton

Angela Deem opted for multiple weight loss surgeries to lose weight. From weighing 273 pounds, she successfully got rid of 110 pounds by the end of 2022 after starting her journey.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Deem said it hit her all at once that she was putting on weight when she once visited Nigeria. This pushed her to get liposuction followed by a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020, losing 90 pounds immediately.

"I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries," she said after slimming down. "I was out of breath and I knew it wasn't a smoking issue. I know smoking doesn't help, but this was something [where] you just know it was weight."

Deem added, "And, you know, maybe at 55 I said — or I was 54 at the time — I said, 'You know, when you get older as women, we do gain weight.' Or we go the opposite. I was going to weight gain."