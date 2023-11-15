12 Shocking Reality Star Weight-Loss Transformations: From Mama June to Tammy Slaton
Angela Deem
Angela Deem opted for multiple weight loss surgeries to lose weight. From weighing 273 pounds, she successfully got rid of 110 pounds by the end of 2022 after starting her journey.
Speaking with Us Weekly, Deem said it hit her all at once that she was putting on weight when she once visited Nigeria. This pushed her to get liposuction followed by a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020, losing 90 pounds immediately.
"I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries," she said after slimming down. "I was out of breath and I knew it wasn't a smoking issue. I know smoking doesn't help, but this was something [where] you just know it was weight."
Deem added, "And, you know, maybe at 55 I said — or I was 54 at the time — I said, 'You know, when you get older as women, we do gain weight.' Or we go the opposite. I was going to weight gain."
Bethenny Frankel
Instead of diet and exercise, Bethenny Frankel credited her weight loss to having enough sleep and staying happy. She told her fans her secrets in a TikTok video, which mirrored what she wrote in her 2009 book, Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime Dieting.
"I eat what I want, but I don't ever binge, and I don't work out. I don't do weights. I believe in balance," she wrote.
Frankel notably dropped 30 pounds in three weeks amid her postpartum phase.
Christine Brown
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been showing her fans and followers her fitness journey, as she frequently shares updates about her diet and workout routine. She initially debuted her impressive weight loss in photos of herself that she shared after splitting from Kody Brown.
Christine also suffered mentally and emotionally after being fat-shamed by Robyn Brown during Season 17 of Sister Wives: One-on-One reunion.
Jorge Nava
Jorge Nava experienced losing weight in a different way.
The 90 Day Fiancé star was arrested for possession of marijuana and dropped over 100 pounds due to his prison diet and regular exercise.
"I still feel healthy," he told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. "When I was 185 [pounds], I felt really, really skinny. I don't feel like I've overdone it. I guess it's kinda just maintaining a healthy diet, really. That's what it really comes down to. Like, weight loss comes to 95 percent diet, and five percent in the gym."
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian inspired everyone when she debuted her new physique after losing 40 pounds following her second pregnancy. Aside from following a healthy diet, she also reserves some time to go to the gym every day.
Although she has been open about her transformation, she still dealt with rumors that she used a diabetes drug — Ozempic — to lose weight.
"let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people," she replied about the rumors.
Mama June
In 2018, Mama June lost 300 pounds from her 460 pounds weight in 2017. In her interview with People the following year, she revealed that portion control really helped her.
"It's not easy to eat like you're 'supposed to' and hit the gym all the time, but I'm just trying to maintain it the best I can," she said.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star told Daily Mail in May that she does not plan on using Ozempic despite a 100-pound weight gain following her gastric sleeve surgery since she wants "to stay clean."
Maurissa Gunn
In an article for Women's Health, Maurissa Gunn spoke candidly about the time she became one of the heaviest kids when she was younger. Although she shed weight as soon as she entered high school, she reportedly felt average at 120 pounds.
Gunn's unhealthy lifestyle led her to develop an eating disorder while also restricting her calories and over-exercising.
She soon overcame her body image struggles.
"TV always projects a particular image of what the perfect woman should look like, but I wanted everyone to know that it's not about the size you are. It's about being happy with where you're at," she said.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
In 2018, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle welcomed baby Lorenzo and expanded their family. The then-new mom experienced weight loss due to b----feeding, working out, following a healthy diet and cutting out alcohol.
She spoke in an interview with TODAY at that time to share her experience, saying that she had "a mommy pouch" tummy.
In July, Polizzi got candid about her past body image struggles that continued until she joined Jersey Shore. At that time, she convinced herself to enjoy her life instead of applying restrictions.
"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women — it's an issue. And it's called weight," she revealed in a TikTok video. "I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school — not great. Wasn't eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight."
Pedro Jimeno
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno often shares workout selfies and videos online to share sneak peeks of his weight-loss journey. From lifting weights to learning Muay Thai, he kept himself busy until he shed 45 pounds.
Rob Kardashian
From weighing 298, Rob Kardashian lost 50 pounds three years after his split from Blac Chyna amid their lengthy custody battle.
"I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he's working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh]," Khloé said of her brother in an episode of KUWTK in June 2021.
Tammy Slaton
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flaunted her 300-pound weight loss this year. She initially underwent a bariatric surgery and was put in a medically induced coma to help her survive the health scare.
In August, her followers showered her with positive comments, as they acknowledged her efforts in helping herself to become healthier.
"She's made mad progress, it'll be great if she can get skin removal surgery," one said.
"Tammy ! You've inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns. You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You," another wrote.
Slaton weighed 717 pounds at her heaviest.
Winter Everett
Winter Everett struggled with her weight almost her entire life, but she eventually managed to go from a size 24 to 14 after her bariatric surgery. In July 2020, she told her fans she lost 50 pounds.
"The picture on the left was taken a few years ago. Back then I was around 330 pounds," she captioned a post. "That was the heaviest I had ever weighed. So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority."
According to Everett, she bumped into the "Weight Loss Barbie" trend that pushed her to take the opportunity to lose weight following her split from Jah King.