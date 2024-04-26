'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Bare Shoulders as She Cozies Up to Mysterious New 'Best Friend'
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton gave fans a peek at her bare shoulders and chest tattoo as she cuddled up to her new bestie Haley Michelle.
Tammy sported a navy blue dress with puffy sleeves that sat low on her upper arms, emphasizing her recent 400-pound weight loss. She accessorized the look with a necklace and a butterfly clip in her hair.
Meanwhile, Haley — who labels herself the "paranormal princess" and has 130,000 followers on Instagram — wrapped her arms around the TLC personality while wearing a knee-length, sparkly black dress. The pair also appeared to rock the same shade of red lipstick.
"Spiritual Sisters, our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone," Haley captioned the snapshot. "You are my Best Friend 💙 #spiritualawakening #spiritualgrowth #spiritualsisters #1000lbsisters #tammyslaton #tammyslatonandhaleymichelle #paranormalprincess."
Fans had mixed reactions about the young, blonde woman who has been featured in nearly every Instagram post on Tammy's account since December 2023.
Haley frequently tags the 37-year-old in her own updates, as well as hash-tagging 1000-Lb Sisters — something followers noted that Tammy doesn't even do unless she's directing promoting the show.
"I feel like people use her to try to be famous or just to be noticed 💔," one user wrote, and another added, "Someone trying to be relevant off of Tammy smh I sure hope we don’t see her on any upcoming episodes"
"She’s using you for clout, but that’s none of my business 🤷🏻♀️," a third person agreed.
However, others found the insinuation that their friendship wasn't legitimate to be offensive to the reality star.
"Tammy is a grown woman and I think she'd know if she is being used," one fan chimed in. "Haley seems sweet [and] should at least be given a chance. Not everyone is out there to use people."
"Everyone needs to stop accusing Tammy’s friends of using her for clout," another person replied. "Maybe Tammy is simply an amazing person worthy of having cool friends? It’s insulting to Tammy to suggest people would only be friends with her for clout."
This isn't the first time someone close to Tammy has been accused of using her for fame. Her late husband, Caleb Willingham, was also dubbed "creepy" and a "stalker" for choosing to go to the same rehabilitation clinic after seeing her on television.
Despite criticism from fans and family members, Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022 after only a few months of dating. Unfortunately, their whirlwind romance was over by April 2023.
Caleb tragically passed away that June due to complications from morbid obesity, per the coroner's report.