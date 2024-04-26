OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tammy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Bare Shoulders as She Cozies Up to Mysterious New 'Best Friend'

lb sisters tammy slaton bare shoulders mysterious best friend pp
Source: @misshaleymichelle/instagram
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton gave fans a peek at her bare shoulders and chest tattoo as she cuddled up to her new bestie Haley Michelle.

Tammy sported a navy blue dress with puffy sleeves that sat low on her upper arms, emphasizing her recent 400-pound weight loss. She accessorized the look with a necklace and a butterfly clip in her hair.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton bare shoulders mysterious best friend
Source: @misshaleymichelle/instagram

Tammy Slaton showed off her bare shoulders.

Meanwhile, Haley — who labels herself the "paranormal princess" and has 130,000 followers on Instagram — wrapped her arms around the TLC personality while wearing a knee-length, sparkly black dress. The pair also appeared to rock the same shade of red lipstick.

"Spiritual Sisters, our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone," Haley captioned the snapshot. "You are my Best Friend 💙 #spiritualawakening #spiritualgrowth #spiritualsisters #1000lbsisters #tammyslaton #tammyslatonandhaleymichelle #paranormalprincess."

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton bare shoulders mysterious best friend
Source: @queentammy86/instagram

Tammy Slaton lost over 400 pounds throughout her weight-loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans had mixed reactions about the young, blonde woman who has been featured in nearly every Instagram post on Tammy's account since December 2023.

Haley frequently tags the 37-year-old in her own updates, as well as hash-tagging 1000-Lb Sisters — something followers noted that Tammy doesn't even do unless she's directing promoting the show.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton bare shoulders mysterious best friend
Source: @misshaleymichelle/instagram

Haley Michelle has been featured in a majority of posts on Tammy's Instagram since December.

MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton
Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like people use her to try to be famous or just to be noticed 💔," one user wrote, and another added, "Someone trying to be relevant off of Tammy smh I sure hope we don’t see her on any upcoming episodes"

"She’s using you for clout, but that’s none of my business 🤷🏻‍♀️," a third person agreed.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton shocking weight loss swimsuit photos
Source: @queentammy86/instagram

Tammy Slaton was over 700 pounds at her heaviest.

Article continues below advertisement

However, others found the insinuation that their friendship wasn't legitimate to be offensive to the reality star.

"Tammy is a grown woman and I think she'd know if she is being used," one fan chimed in. "Haley seems sweet [and] should at least be given a chance. Not everyone is out there to use people."

"Everyone needs to stop accusing Tammy’s friends of using her for clout," another person replied. "Maybe Tammy is simply an amazing person worthy of having cool friends? It’s insulting to Tammy to suggest people would only be friends with her for clout."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This isn't the first time someone close to Tammy has been accused of using her for fame. Her late husband, Caleb Willingham, was also dubbed "creepy" and a "stalker" for choosing to go to the same rehabilitation clinic after seeing her on television.

Despite criticism from fans and family members, Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022 after only a few months of dating. Unfortunately, their whirlwind romance was over by April 2023.

Caleb tragically passed away that June due to complications from morbid obesity, per the coroner's report.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.