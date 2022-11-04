She Said Yes! '1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Engaged To Boyfriend She Met In Rehab
Tammy Slaton is ready to say "I do!" The 1,000-lb Sisters star is officially engaged to her now-fiancé, Caleb, who she met while staying at a weight rehab facility in Ohio.
Caleb popped the question to the television personality in the parking lot of the medical center in late October after the duo were reportedly involved for several months.
"She's began dating Caleb in rehab, and I'm so happy they met in-person and were not dating online," an insider spilled of the happy couple. "They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome."
'1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR AMY SLATON DROPPING WEIGHT AMID SECOND PREGNANCY AS SISTER TAMMY SLATON LOSES OVER 100-LBS AT REHAB
The insider also added that the lovebirds plan to move in together in Kentucky, near the same areas where Tammy and her family currently reside, and that they are already working on obtaining a marriage license.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy checked herself into rehab in early 2022 to renew her weight loss journey after her drinking and junk food habits had gone off the rails, leading to several health problems and increased mobility issues.
'1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON SPILLS SHE'S FIELDING DATING OFFERS FROM MEN & WOMEN AFTER SPLIT FROM BOYFRIEND PHILLIP
"She is in a facility and she's getting help," a source close to Slaton dished at the time. "This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?' I was very blunt with her."
"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it," the source continued. "She's doing it on her own and she's choosing to be close to eight hours away from her family."
Since her most recent stint at the facility, which she has documented occasionally via social media, the reality star is believed to have dropped over 100 pounds.