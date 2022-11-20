2022 American Music Awards: Pink, Gavin Rossdale & More Stun On The Red Carpet
The biggest stars in music biz are out and ready to grab their awards! On Sunday, November 20, the biggest names in music stepped out on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2022 American Music Awards.
This year, Bad Bunny topped the nominations list, while Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake trailing behind.
Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category.
It'll be an exciting time, as Wayne Brady is set to host, while Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Carrie Underwood and more will perform for millions of viewers.
See the the night's most stunning arrivals below!
Pink
Pink stepped out onto the red carpet in a sparkling yellow and black fringe dress.
"It’s been five years since my last @amas … (hanging off the building) so I asked @bobmackie and @cher if I could borrow a couple of legendary dresses.This is the first. Tonight I get to open the show with #NGNDA, and then I have the honor of celebrating the life of a legend, gone too soon- Dame Olivia Newton-John. She was an icon with a beautiful voice and an even bigger presence, always kind. I look forward to honoring her tonight. ❤️❤️❤️ #AMAs," the "Raise Your Glass" songstress wrote on social media.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood looked every inch a country music superstar in a glittering multi-colored dress for the star-studded event.
Kelly Rowland
One of the night's presenters, Kelly Rowland, pulled out all the stops in a leopard print dress with black rubber gloves.
Gavin Rossdale
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainer, who will be presenting during the show, lit up the red carpet in a sparkling pink pant suit.
Becky G
Joan Smalls
Model and television host Joan Smalls glittered in an all gold gown while strutting down the red carpet.
Gayle
Music superstar Gayle glowed in a beige body con dress while posing for the cameras.
Dove Cameron
Rodd Till
Social media star Rodd Thill wore a brown jacket and patterned shirt to the event.