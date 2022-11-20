2022 American Music Awards: Pink, Gavin Rossdale & More Stun On The Red Carpet

Pink stepped out onto the red carpet in a sparkling yellow and black fringe dress.

"It’s been five years since my last @amas … (hanging off the building) so I asked @bobmackie and @cher if I could borrow a couple of legendary dresses.This is the first. Tonight I get to open the show with #NGNDA, and then I have the honor of celebrating the life of a legend, gone too soon- Dame Olivia Newton-John. She was an icon with a beautiful voice and an even bigger presence, always kind. I look forward to honoring her tonight. ❤️❤️❤️ #AMAs," the "Raise Your Glass" songstress wrote on social media.