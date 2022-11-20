OK Magazine
2022 American Music Awards: Pink, Gavin Rossdale & More Stun On The Red Carpet

collage maker nov pm
By:

Nov. 20 2022, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

The biggest stars in music biz are out and ready to grab their awards! On Sunday, November 20, the biggest names in music stepped out on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2022 American Music Awards.

This year, Bad Bunny topped the nominations list, while Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake trailing behind.

Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category.

It'll be an exciting time, as Wayne Brady is set to host, while Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Carrie Underwood and more will perform for millions of viewers.

See the the night's most stunning arrivals below!

Pink

pinkamas
Source: Mega

Pink stepped out onto the red carpet in a sparkling yellow and black fringe dress.

"It’s been five years since my last @amas … (hanging off the building) so I asked @bobmackie and @cher if I could borrow a couple of legendary dresses.This is the first. Tonight I get to open the show with #NGNDA, and then I have the honor of celebrating the life of a legend, gone too soon- Dame Olivia Newton-John. She was an icon with a beautiful voice and an even bigger presence, always kind. I look forward to honoring her tonight. ❤️❤️❤️ #AMAs," the "Raise Your Glass" songstress wrote on social media.

Carrie Underwood

carrieamas
Source: Mega

Carrie Underwood looked every inch a country music superstar in a glittering multi-colored dress for the star-studded event.

Kelly Rowland

kellyrowland
Source: Mega

One of the night's presenters, Kelly Rowland, pulled out all the stops in a leopard print dress with black rubber gloves.

Gavin Rossdale

gavinrossdaleamas
Source: Mega

Gavin Rossdale was all smiles as he strolled down the red carpet prior to the big night.

Meghan Trainor

meghantrainer
Source: Mega

Meghan Trainer, who will be presenting during the show, lit up the red carpet in a sparkling pink pant suit.

Becky G

beckygamas

Becky G turned heads as she stepped out in a chic off the shoulder LBD for the annual music event.

Joan Smalls

joansmalls
Source: mega

Model and television host Joan Smalls glittered in an all gold gown while strutting down the red carpet.

Gayle

gayle
Source: Mega

Music superstar Gayle glowed in a beige body con dress while posing for the cameras.

Dove Cameron

dovecameron
Source: Mega

Dove Cameron was all smiles as she made her way down the red carpet for the event.

Rodd Till

roddtillamas
Source: Mega

Social media star Rodd Thill wore a brown jacket and patterned shirt to the event.

