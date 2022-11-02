Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Following Gavin Rossdale Divorce
When Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split in 2015, the former was unsure of her next steps in life.
"I was like, 'I am going to wake up everyday, I am going to have a coffee, I am going to take care of my kids, and I am going to go to bed. I am never going to kiss anyone. I am never going to ... I thought my life was over,'" the 53-year-old recalled while on The Drew Barrymore Show.
The former flames, who share sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, shared a statement about why they were going their separate ways.
“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said at the time.
However, things worked out for the "Hollaback Girl" songstress as she met Blake Shelton on The Voice in 2015.
"Then Blake Shelton is like, 'Hey, I am Blake Shelton!' Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same wave when it comes to morales, just the way you look at life. That is the dream," she said of their meet-cute.
While talking to Barrymore, Stefani gushed over the country star, 46.
"God just put us together. It was one those miracle situations I didn't see coming," she said.
The mom-of-three understands she and Shelton may not seem like the perfect match, but she insists they're better together.
"Just having someone you think the same about things, but yet we're so different. He's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I am putting makeup on, but yet we're still the same on so many levels," she shared.