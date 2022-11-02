Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Following Gavin Rossdale Divorce

When Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split in 2015, the former was unsure of her next steps in life.

"I was like, 'I am going to wake up everyday, I am going to have a coffee, I am going to take care of my kids, and I am going to go to bed. I am never going to kiss anyone. I am never going to ... I thought my life was over,'" the 53-year-old recalled while on The Drew Barrymore Show.